Country house owner throwing open doors to refugee families in new Lincolnshire network

Jonathan Hoare, who lives at Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford, has launched Host Ukrainian Refugees Lincolnshire Network (HURL) - a voluntary group of people wishing to host refugee families fleeing the fighting to settle into a life in Lincolnshire.

After setting up a Facebook page, he explained: “We have been working hard to establish links with local government to ascertain how we can move this network forward.

“We hope to work with local Ukrainian groups to assist with integration and also build a network of other agencies to help with the families’ transition to life in the UK.”

He said around 18 people have joined the group so far: “I truly believe that there is a desire to assist refugees in Lincolnshire. We will be doing our bit and hope to host six to eight people in two or three families. We are fortunate to have the extra space - we have two flats in the top part of the hall available.”

Jonathan added: “The government is relaxing the visa requirements which have been a total shambles so far. The government is also announcing a way of notifying your interest in offering shelter to Ukrainian refugees via a website.

“I understand the government is offering £350 a month towards upkeep and that is going to help people who would not be able to afford to help otherwise.”

* Elsewhere, a Sunday brunch is being held at Heydour Parish Hall on April 3, from 10am until noon, partly in aid of the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund. Proceeds are being split evenly with the village’s St Michael and All Angels Church Fabric Fund. Contact Norman Hatcliff on 07879 447427.

* This Sunday (March 20) a coffee and cake morning will be held at Ancaster Sports and Social Club from 10.30am for the Ukrainian fund.

* The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Sleaford to raise money to aid the people of Ukraine, working with Rotary Clubs in Poland to buy fuel so that humanitarian supplies can be transported. Both Sleaford Clubs were collecting in Sleaford and Ruskington on Friday and Saturday.

* Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has donated kit including fire boots and masks as well as gas monitoring equipment which is on its way to the Ukraine via Poland. Chief fire officer, Mark Baxter, said it is mostly kit that was due to be replaced soon or that is surplus to requirements. “We know that firefighters in Ukraine are facing daily fires and other emergencies on a severe scale and often using old or damaged kit. These donations should make a real difference.”