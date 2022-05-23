Country show brings the crowds to Woodhall Spa

The weather stayed dry and warm on Sunday (May 22) for crowds to visit Woodhall Spa Country Show, held at ‘the New Show Field’ in the village.

There was a huge menagerie of animals for the crowds to meet, both in a meet-and-greet scenario and being shown, with dogs, sheep and cows being shown in multiple classes, and the chance to get up close and personal with the Walking with Alpacas experience, as well as giant tortoises, The Hogg Show and snakes.

The ever-popular Red Barrows put on a show, as did the Ridgeside Little Nippers, the Carriage Driving Group and the Lincolnshire RC Truckers .

For the children, there was face painting by Felicity, balloon animals and magic by Just Magic, a children’s entertainment area with rides and bouncy castle.

Musical entertainment was provided by singers including Lincolnshire’s own 1940s singer Miss Sarah Jane, 3rd and Church and the Wrinkly Rockers.

Those looking for a little history could head to the Heritage Marquee and the Craft Marquee to enjoy the Vintage Tractors, Vehicles and Oil Engines, and there was also a display from the Boston Veteran Cycle Club.

There were also plenty of stalls by local businesses and craft producers for guests to browse, as well as delicious food and drink.

1. Lincoln Red cattle judging Lincoln Red cattle judging at Woodhall Spa Country Show. Photo: David Dawson

2. Member of Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers Spinners and Dyers, Karen Nichols-Juniper of Anderby Member of Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers Spinners and Dyers, Karen Nichols-Juniper. Photo: David Dawson

3. MHNP-25-05-22-woodhall show 10.jpg Vintage tractors at Woodhall Spa Country Show. Photo: David Dawson

4. The Hog Show The Hog Show at Woodhall Spa Country Show. Photo: David Dawson