Country star to perform in aid of Neighbour's Kitchen

Kelly Swindell performing.

New York-based singer Kelly Swindall will be performing at the Priory Hotel in Louth to support the Neighbour’s Kitchen Summer Holiday Meal Programme, which provides a week’s worth of nutritious food for struggling families in the area.

After a successful UK tour, including taking to the stage at Glastonbury, Kelly is performing on Friday night (July 15) to support the Serendipity Initiative team, as they prepare to throw themselves into six weeks of focusing on nutritious and fun hampers for families with children effected by the dramatic rise in the cost of living.

Kelly said: "I fell in love with the team and Louth when I performed earlier in the year.

The Priory Hotel.

"Ben, Lowan and Tom made me so welcome, I had to pop by and support this important project."

Drawing from her Southern roots, Kelly’s style is described a blend of soulful and bluesy folk ,coupled with a witty, gritty, classic country sensibility, inspired by the outlaw tradition, and deeply rooted in story songs and talking blues, driven by strong female characters who tell it like it is.

Tickets for the event are £5, or free for those who are struggling financially, with all proceeds going to the Neighbour’s Kitchen Summer Holiday Meal Programme.

The bar is open from 6pm to10pm, with food available from 7pm, and Kelly’s set will begin at 8.30pm