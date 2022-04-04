There is a large array of entertainment coming to the Countryside Ring at the Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday, April 10, including the East Lincs Basset Hounds, interactive falconry display, and BMX stunt show.

And making their grand debut for 2022 are the Barlow Red Barrows. Inspired by the RAF Red Arrows, the group will be putting on a unique wheelbarrow display to music to raise money for local charities.

Also new for Countryside Lincs is the British Pig Association’s Junior Pig Club, part of a registered charity that encourages young people to learn about and get involved in pig-keeping and farming. Children participating will have the chance to showcase their skills on the featured pig agility course.

Countryside Lincs is returning this year for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic

The ever-popular Sheep Show will also be returning, with various sheep breeds showing off their dance moves, with bonus educational elements and sheering demonstrations.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing a whole host of new activities for the return of Countryside Lincs this year, and to be welcoming visitors back to one of our most-loved events in the calendar.

"It’s a fantastic family-centric event, where every single activity is included in the ticket price, offering something for everyone across a packed timetable of activities in the Countryside Ring and nine different zones.

“We’re committed to educating the next generation when it comes to food, farming and the countryside in Lincolnshire, which is why we’ve significantly increased our range of events this year.

"Everything has been designed with these values in mind, and this year’s expanded offering adds to the packed-out schedule of educational and entertaining activities suitable for the whole family.”