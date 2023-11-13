Register
County appointment for Louth cadet

A Louth cadet has been appointed to serve the county’s Lord Lieutenant.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Cadet Sergeant Thomas Wright with Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis. Image: Flt Lt J Webster RAFACCadet Sergeant Thomas Wright with Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis. Image: Flt Lt J Webster RAFAC
Cadet Sergeant Thomas Wright of King Edward VI Grammar School has been confirmed as the Lord Lieutenant’s CCF Cadet for Lincolnshire.

Thomas attended an awards ceremony hosted by the East Midlands RCFA to honour those incoming and out going Lord Lieutenants Cadets, as well as Meritorious Service awards being handed to both Active Reservists and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

Following the receipt of his appointment from LL Toby Dennis, he said: “ I am truly privileged and fortunate to be awarded this position and I look forward to supporting the Lord Lieutenant over the next 12 months"