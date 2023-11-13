Cadet Sergeant Thomas Wright with Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis. Image: Flt Lt J Webster RAFAC

Cadet Sergeant Thomas Wright of King Edward VI Grammar School has been confirmed as the Lord Lieutenant’s CCF Cadet for Lincolnshire.

Thomas attended an awards ceremony hosted by the East Midlands RCFA to honour those incoming and out going Lord Lieutenants Cadets, as well as Meritorious Service awards being handed to both Active Reservists and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

