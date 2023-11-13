County appointment for Louth cadet
Cadet Sergeant Thomas Wright of King Edward VI Grammar School has been confirmed as the Lord Lieutenant’s CCF Cadet for Lincolnshire.
Thomas attended an awards ceremony hosted by the East Midlands RCFA to honour those incoming and out going Lord Lieutenants Cadets, as well as Meritorious Service awards being handed to both Active Reservists and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following the receipt of his appointment from LL Toby Dennis, he said: “ I am truly privileged and fortunate to be awarded this position and I look forward to supporting the Lord Lieutenant over the next 12 months"