County council approves new £212 million relief road for Lincoln

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive committee will next Tuesday be asked to sign off on the move, and approve the start of pre-construction details including surveys and planning applications.

A proposed timetable shows a 41 month period from May 2022 to October 2025 where these works will take place with a planning application hoped to be submitted initially in 2023.

Construction is set to follow in the 36 months between November 2025 and the same month 2028.

The opening date has been delayed by two years and costs have risen since the project was first announced, with the authority facing a £57.9 million funding gap due to national spikes in labour and material costs, along with inflation.

A report before councillors said: “Adoption of the recommendations will secure the contractual basis for the delivery of the NHRR and enable the pre-construction stages to be implemented in a controlled manner.

“Progress on the design and other pre-construction elements of the project will allow a more fully informed decision to be made in due course whether to proceed with the construction phase.”

The project would see a new dual carriageway built, linking the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a complete ring road around the city.

The council hopes it will cut traffic in and around North Hykeham, Lincoln and the surrounding villages, as well as meet growth targets and better connect the A46 between the Midlands through to the Humber ports.

The cost of the scheme is currently estimated to be between £179 million and £212 million.

The majority of the money has been secured with £110 million from the Department for Transport, £38 million from LCC and £10,000,000 from developer contributions.

However, the report said there was a funding gap of between £24.8 to £57.9 million, with the DfT currently not putting in any more funding.