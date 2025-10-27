County council leader backs nuclear fusion plans on Lincolnshire border

A leading Lincolnshire councillor has said nuclear fusion is the ‘future’ of energy, not solar and wind power.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews (Reform UK), discussed his favourable view of nuclear energy at the Great Exhibition at the Lincolnshire Showground, on Wednesday, October 22.

STEP Fusion put forward plans to build a nuclear fusion site at the former West Burton power station, on the Lincolnshire border, at a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) meeting earlier this month.

The project would be a trial site, which if successful, would be expanded to other parts of the UK.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews (Reform UK) at the Great Exhibition at the Lincolnshire Showground

Coun Matthews said he was against plans for solar farms and pylons across the county – but feels nuclear fusion could benefit the local economy.

He said: “I don’t think we need it in Lincolnshire. We don’t really need the electricity in Lincolnshire.

“We’re doing already as it is at the moment. If you go up to the exhibition hall, you will see STEP fusion which is really the future.

“It’s very clean, green energy and they are building it just over the river in Gainsborough and that is the future of electricity generation. If you need power, nuclear power is the place to be.”

He added that the proposed green energy projects such as solar farms should be built outside of Lincolnshire where the electricity is in higher demand.

The exhibition – inspired by the Great Exhibition of 1851 – was launched by the Mayor of Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK) – and aimed to showcase businesses and industries across Lincolnshire.

The companies at the exhibition included Siemens Energy, Anglian Water, STEP Fusion and British Steel.

Coun Matthews hoped the exhibition would attract more people to upskill into high-paid jobs which would benefit the local economy.

He added: “If we can get good well-paid jobs in Lincolnshire, then those people will go out and spend money in the high streets that are in those well-paid jobs.

“It is all about trickle-down economics. It is about getting out there and getting people good jobs with big companies that are well paid and then we all benefit from a better economy within Lincolnshire.”