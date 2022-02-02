Couple to brave a walk across hot coals in memory of their mums

Hannah Bartle and Martin Thompson. (Images supplied)

Hannah Bartle and her partner, Martin Thompson, are taking on the St Barnabas Hospice Fire Walk in memory of their mums, who were both cared for by the hospice at the end of their lives.

The Fire Walk is one of the Hospice’s 40th-anniversary events, taking place on Saturday, March 19 at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln.

The pair will walk barefoot over red-hot wood embers which will be holding heat at around 800 degrees. There are no tricks and no special effects involved.

Hannah's late mum, Jean Bartle.

Hannah said: “I have done several fundraising events for St Barnabas in the past, including a skydive, but I love the idea of a fire walk as it is so different.

“My mum, Jean Bartle, spent 20 years volunteering at the St Barnabas Boston Day Therapy Centre, where coincidentally, she taught Martin’s mum how to paint before we had met each other.

“She was bubbly and fun, always finding ways to raise money for charity after her friend was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Over the years, as well as dedicating so many hours to the hospice, she also raised an incredible £20,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer UK.

“She loved dancing and going to the ballet, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren and the ladies at her over 50s exercise classes.

“When Mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer, we were absolutely devastated. Eight years on, our family is still feeling the impact and we all miss her like crazy.

“She was only in her 60s when she died, so it felt like she was taken far too soon.

“The Hospice at Home team cared for Mum at home and they were all so genuine and kind. They respected Mum’s dignity, and I always remember how she used to make them laugh.

“It is our hope that by fundraising, we can help more families who have gone through a similar situation to our own. Our fundraising target is £200, which could fund almost 14 hours of Hospice at Home care for someone just like Mum.”

Martin added: “My mum, Josie Thompson was also cared for by St Barnabas Hospice until she died in 2008. St Barnabas is a cause very close to our family’s hearts, so I am glad that I can support them by taking on the fire walk.”

There is still time to sign up for the fire walk for £35.

The hospice is asking that supporters pledge to raise £100 in sponsorship money.