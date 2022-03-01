Jayne Elliott and Mark Stanney will be taking part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out, sleeping rough for the night in the doorway of Spoilt For Choice on Mablethorpe High Street. EMN-220103-095931001

On March 30, Jayne Elliott and Mark Stanney will be taking part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out, sleeping rough for the night in the doorway of Spoilt For Choice on Mablethorpe High Street.

The challenge is to raise awareness and funds for the Royal British Legion’s campaign to support the veterans who are sleeping rough.

Jayne said: “We have decided to support this event as my partner’s family has an extensive history of serving in the forces and my son is wanting to join the RAF. It seems tragic in our eyes that they do so much for the country and then end up on the streets.”

The couple will be camping out overnight in the sytle of veterans sleeping rough, with nothing but sleeping bags, hats, gloves and warm clothing to keep them warm against the inclement weather.

Jayne added: “It’s going to be a very cold night but at least we’ve got warm beds to go to afterwards, but for these veterans, this is their lives.”

Mark and Jayne are avid fundraisers and have taken part in many fundraising activities for the RBL in recent months, including a wing walk, a hot coal walk and abseil.