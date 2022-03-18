The incident is reported to have happened at 10.30pm on March 12, in Trinity Street, close to the junction of Tooley Street.

A group of four male youths and one woman are reported to have carried out an unprovoked and sustained attack on a woman walking her dog by kicking her to the head.

Her mobile phone was stolen during the incident and she was left with redness and a sore head.

The incident happened on Trinity Street, Gainsborough, close to the junction of Tooley Street.

Her partner, who had recently left her to go to a different location, saw the incident begin and went to intervene.

Three of the male youths repeatedly kicked and punched him to the head, causing swelling to both eye sockets and his jaw, and bruising.

Officers were called to the location at 10.38pm and immediately conducted a search of the surrounding area and worked with the CCTV team at West Lindsey District Council to locate the offenders in the uphills area of Gainsborough.

The police are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or phone footage of the incident and they are particularly keen to speak to a restaurant delivery driver who may have been in the area witnessing the incident.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and have been released on bail.