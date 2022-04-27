Mick and Kerry on their wedding day.

Kerry Stafford and Mick Cully were married at Louth Register Office in October last year after a traumatic few months.

They met in Hogsthorpe in March 2021 when parish clerk Kerry engaged the help of local councillor Mick in helping deliver meals to the vulnerable.

It was one of a number of projects run by the Hogsthorpe Good Neighbour Scheme during the pandemic and in a short space of time their love blossomed.

Soon the couple were sharing their new found happiness with family and in May they went to meet Mick's son and his family in Tidmouth.

However, during a walk on Salisbury Plain Mick collapsed after suffering a brain haemorage and Kerry called for an ambulance.

Mick was rushed to Salisbury A & E and transferred to Southampton Hospital, where he underwent a 'life-saving'' operation.

"When Mick recovered enough he was transferred to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and it was there he proposed to me," said Kerry.

"We didn't want to wait to get married so we eloped to Louth Register Office in October."

Now Mick is getting stronger, the couple are planning a blessing at Hogsthrpe Church on Saturday, May 14,.to share their joy with friends and family.

Special guests at the blessing, which will be followed by reception and barn dance at the Victoria Tavern, will be the paramedics who helped save Mick's life.

"We are so pleased they have agreed to come as Mick hasn't met them yet," said Kerry. "We never expected to find love in lockdown – I’d sold up and was planning to go travelling before meeting Mick – then everything changed.

“Without the paramedics who saved Mick’s life we may never have got married and we just want to share our joy now.

"It’s been a tough few months but Mick is now slowly on the mend and we can make plans at last.