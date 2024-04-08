Couple who want to help people 'live more independently' move social care company to Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nompu Mahlangu and husband Manake were inspired to name their company after their grandfathers Kezi and Clay, who lived to 89 and 103 respectively.

The experience of providing high-level care for their grandfathers in old age inspired them to launch Kezi and Clay Healthcare, which provides a range of top quality housing and other services for people with complex needs.

The company, which launched in 2021, was based in Retford but has now relocated to Britannia House at Marshall's Yard.

Nompu, managing director of Kezi and Clay Healthcare, said: “We have seen first-hand how important it is that loved ones and people with complex needs are cared for to the highest standard, and we wanted to bring that high level of care into the community.

“A lot of our staff and the services we provided are based in and around Gainsborough so it made sense for us to move here.

“The shopping centre will be a brilliant base for us and is right in the heart of the town.

“Our mission is to help our residents to live more independently and feel empowered to make their own decisions, whilst also feeling like part of our family.

“We put our residents at the heart of everything we do in order to help people to live vibrant lives.”

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Kezi and Clay Healthcare really are experts in their field of work and we are thrilled to welcome them to Marshall’s Yard so that they can continue providing vital services to the community.”

The organisation offers a wide range of high-quality social care services for children, young people aged 16 to 18 and adults, all aimed at helping to change lives for the better and develop communities.

Services the team can offer includes residential care for children and young people, supported living, semi-independent living, home care services, and community support services.