Couple's big welcome for wedding guests - under Skeg Vegas sign
Newlyweds Kelly and Peter Tomlinson had a big welcome for their wedding guests – under the famous Skeg Vegas sign.
The couple from Chapel St Leonards said they wanted the picture taken at Skegness Stadium “as it had not been done before”.
“We got married on the October 1 after 17 years and four children,” said Kelly.
“We would just like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the stadium for allowing us to capture our day at the fabulous sign, for opening the gates so we could get our cars in and also for making sure the grass was cut.”
The couple were married at St Mary's Church in Hogsthorpe and reception was held at the Royal Renaissance Hotel in Skegness.
There were around 80 guests at the wedding and although the couple did not go on honeymoon a ‘family moon’ to Disneyland is planned at a later date.