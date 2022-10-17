Kelly and Peter Tomlinson with their wedding party at the Skeg Vegas sign at Skegness Stadium.

The couple from Chapel St Leonards said they wanted the picture taken at Skegness Stadium “as it had not been done before”.

“We got married on the October 1 after 17 years and four children,” said Kelly.

“We would just like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the stadium for allowing us to capture our day at the fabulous sign, for opening the gates so we could get our cars in and also for making sure the grass was cut.”

The couple were married at St Mary's Church in Hogsthorpe and reception was held at the Royal Renaissance Hotel in Skegness.

