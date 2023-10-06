Couples' double diamond wedding celebration

A brother and sister who both got married a few months apart in 1963 have held a double diamond wedding celebration.

A double diamond wedding celebration. Cutting the cake, from left - John and Patricia Ransome, with Pat and Terry Markham.

Terry Markham and his younger sister Rosemary were both married just a few months apart but agreed that as they shared most of their friends and relatives, a joint party at Dunston Village Hall seemed ideal to mark their 60 years of wedded bliss.

The food and decorations were all arranged by their family and Terry and Pat have received a congratulations card from King Charles.

Terry and Pat married in August, while John and Rosemary, opted for a December wedding date.

Pat and Terry met when they were 16 at a village dance, in Helpringham where she had grown up, while Terry came from Sleaford, and they said it was love at first sight, marrying at Helpringham Church four years later. Busy seamstress Pat said she made all her bridesmaid and page boy outfits as well as her own dress.

A bricklayer by trade, Terry has built nearly all of their homes. They now live in Sleaford. Pat worked for the district council drawing maps until they had their two sons, James and Paul. They also have two grandchildren.

Living for many years in Helpringham, they were involved in the feast weekend and Terry was a churchwardern, youth club leader, parish councillor and school governor. Pat was a founder of the village Petticoat Club.

On their time together, Terry said: “I put it down to love, trust and respect.”

Terry’s sister Rosemary said the double celebration event was wonderful: “Terry and I stood up and sang the Lincolnshire Poacher together and got everyone joining in on the chorus.”

Rosemary and Johnny met at Sleaford Swimming Pool when he served at RAF Digby. She said: “He was very shy and got one of his friends to organise a date at Sleaford Picturedrome.”