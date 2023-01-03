Courier fraud in Louth and Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after an 80-year-old man fell victim to courier fraudsters in Louth.

Lincolnshire Police.

The man was contacted on December 20 by a criminal purporting to be an officer from Lincolnshire Police, and was persuaded that his credit card was being used fraudulently and that he should withdraw a significant amount of cash to be collected from his home – one of 11 recent cases of courier frauds in the Louth and Horncastle area.

A spokesman said the force is now appealing to the public to share this with their friends, family, and neighbours to prevent more people from falling victim to courier fraud:

