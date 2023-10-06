Courses 'witch' offer a beginners guide to witchcraft launched

​Those looking to find their way into the world of witchcraft need look no further than Horncastle’s very own resident witches.

High Priestess Shelley Mayes mixes a potion.

​Shelley Mayes is a High Priestess of Romany descent, whose paternal grandmother first introduced her to witchcraft.

"I was always into more alternative things, making potions with rose petals and the like,” she said, “Then I read the book Carbonel by Barbara Sleigh all about a witch’s cat, and I felt like I recognised that straight away.

"I then remember finding some of my mum’s tarot cards and I just knew how to use them straight away, and the same with palm reading – I knew how to do that without being taught.”

Shelley joined her first coven at the age of 24 and quickly rose through the ranks, and is now a High Priestess.

She opened up Flange & Prong witchcraft shop on West Street in 2017, and is now a fully qualified celebrant offering pagan funeral services.

And now, Shelley is offering a year-long course for those wishing to try their hand at witchcraft.

"When I leave this earth, I want to be able to leave behind as much information as I can,” she explained.

The course sees participants undertake a two-hour class every month on a Saturday and covers divination, alchemy, herbology, familiars, attire, identification, and the skills to tap into your own inner power and enhance your witchcraft journey.

The in-house classes have now sold out, but there are still a few places left in the online course.

“The uptake has been phenomenal,” Shelley added, “There are so many people out there who with no direction who are struggling to find their path, so we want to offer this for anyone who might want help finding their way.”

The Introduction to Witchcraft course is just £5 per class, and participants are given a certificate upon completion of the course.