Court battle against Greater Lincolnshire's Mayor Andrea Jenkyn’s right to stand abandoned

An appeal against Andrea Jenkyn’s right to stand in Lincolnshire has been dropped.

The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire was challenged over whether she was eligible to be on the electoral register – and therefore a candidate – during the campaign.

A North Kesteven District Council hearing just before the election found the Reform candidate met the requirements.

However, an appeal was received from the office of Coun Marianne Overton, who was also standing as an Independent.

Greater Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns

The case had been due to be heard at Lincoln High Court on July 14, however Coun Overton dropped the appeal, saying there are more important issues to focus on.

“The principle of our elected representatives being committed to our local area is vital. That is why it is set in law that candidates live or work in the area they hope to represent. Just renting a room does not suffice,” she said.

“Local candidacy is important for democracy. If we have candidates parachuted in for political expediency, to whom will they be listening, their political boss or local residents?

“It’s a shame to drop it this time, but we have a huge battle with getting solar on roofs not farmland, and we need to get on with looking forward, fighting for our communities.”

Ms Jenkyns currently lives in a Yorkshire constituency which she represented as an MP, and is in the process of moving back to Lincolnshire, where she originally lived.

She began renting a home in North Kesteven last year, enabling her to be added to the electoral register and to be eligible to be Mayor.

After the appeal was lodged, she said her opponents were “sore losers” who “don’t believe in democracy.”

The Reform party has previously said the complaint was “vexatious” and “politically motivated”.

Andrew Jenkyns won a commanding victory in the mayoral election, receiving more votes than the Conservative and Labour candidates put together.

Her office said it was unable to comment as it was a personal matter.

The mayor has also been contacted through the Reform UK party and her website, and hasn’t responded at the time of writing.