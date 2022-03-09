Court news: Man stole wine and flowers from Lidl on Valentine’s Day

Court news

Jarolsav Zigo, 29, of Union Place, admitted theft from Lidl in Tawney Street and assaulting an employee by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Zigo went into Lidl on February 14 and was seen to take wine and flowers and was followed by a staff member.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the staff member asked him to hand over the items, which he did, and then tried to escort him out of the store, but Zigo shouted at him that he would fight him, tried to headbutt him and then punched him on the nose.

After his arrest by police, he was interviewed and said he had been drinking and could not remember any of the events but admitted what he had done when he saw it on cctv images.Ms Stace said he had previous convictions for shoplifting.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said that at the time Zigo was drunk and was attempting to provide his girlfriend with gifts for Valentines Day.

The magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing on March 9 and asked for a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.