COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Lee Roy Murphy

A Wragby man will appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month to face multiple charges which were committed last month.

Lee Roy Murphy, 43, of Market Place, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 14.

Charges facing Murphy, which were committed on June 12, include theft, attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

The court directed that Murphy should face jury trial.

Murphy was then sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on June 14.

Dylan Pilcher

A Horncastle man has been disqualified from driving and fined after pleading guilty to motoring offences including drink driving.

Dylan Pilcher, 23, of Jobson Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 17 where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

Pilcher was found to have 100 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system when he was stopped by police in Spilsby Road, Horncastle, on May 28 of this year.

For this offence, Pilcher was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Pilcher was also handed a community order requiring him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid within the next 12 months.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

The court heard that on May 28, Pilcher was found to have driven the car without a valid driving license.

There was no separate penalty for this offence and Pilcher had his driving record endorsed with points.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

Pilcher was also found to have no insurance when he drove the vehicle on May 28.

For this offence, Pilcher was fined £300 and was ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services. His driving record was also endorsed with points.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

Clint Pulford

A Horncastle man has been ordered to pay £300 in compensation after pleading guilty to causing damage to a window.

Clint Pulford, 44, of Waring Street, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court via live video link on June 18 where he entered a guilty plea to the charge.

The court heard that on February 23 of this year, Pulford destroyed a window at a property in Bull Ring, Horncastle, to the value of £300.

Pulford was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.