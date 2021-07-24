COURT RESULTS: Latest roundup of court cases in the Horncastle area

Court news.

Dale Raw A Horncastle man is due to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court next month.

Dale Martin Raw, 29, of Brook Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

The court heard that on July 4 of this year, Raw unlawfully and maliciously wounded a woman in Horncastle with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

Raw was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on August 2 of this year.

Sam Gillespie A Woodhall Spa man has been handed a restraining order after pleading guilty to harassing a woman.

Sam Gillespie, 31, of Alexandra Terrace, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 5 where he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

The court heard that between March 22 and March 25 of last year, Gillespie pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman, and that the offence was racially aggravated.

For this offence, Gillespie was ordered to pay £150 in compensation, and he was also given a one year restraining order.

Gillespie was also fined £135 and ordered to pay £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

One other offence was dismissed in court due to lack of evidence, and another offence was withdrawn.

Graham Partridge A New York man is due to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court next month.

Graham Partridge, 64, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 7.

The court heard that Partridge committed sexual offences between 1993 and 2007 in Lincolnshire.

The charges allege that:

• Between April 5, 1995 and December 31, 1995, Partridge raped a girl under the age of 16 years.

• Between January 1, 1993 and October 31, 1993, Partridge indecently assaulted a 16-year-old female.

• During the same period, Partridge also committed buggery with a woman and raped a woman.

• Between September 22, 1993, and September 21, 1995, Partridge indecently assaulted a girl under the age of 16 years.

• During the same period, Partridge indecently assaulted a girl under the age of 16 years.

• Between September 25, 2014, and September 25, 2017, Partridge indecently touched a girl between 11 and 14-years-old, and the touching was sexual.

• During the same period, Partridge intentionally caused or incited a girl between 11 and 14-years-old to engage in sexual activity.

• Between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2007, Partridge intentionally touched a girl aged 13 years, and the touching was sexual.