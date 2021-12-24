Covid concerns call off hunt meet

The Covid-19 pandemic has again forced organisers to abandon plans for their Boxing Day meet-up of the Blankney Hunt in Sleaford town centre.
The traditional gathering has seen the hounds and rider turn out in the Market Place, or more recently due to traffic marshalling issues, in Eastgate car park, with hundreds of spectators lining the streets on Boxing Day to see the spectacle.
However, after calling it off last year due to social distancing rules, officials are avoiding the crowds again with concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.
In a website statement the Blankney Hunt says: “The Blankney Hunt will sadly not be holding their traditional Boxing Day meet in Sleaford Town in 2021 due to current circumstances beyond our control. We are very sorry but hope that all will be back to normal for next year and we look forward to seeing you there then.”