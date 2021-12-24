Covid concerns call off hunt meet

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Eastgate Carpark in 2019, Sleaford. Hunt leaving Eastgate Car Park. EMN-211224-123105001

The Covid-19 pandemic has again forced organisers to abandon plans for their Boxing Day meet-up of the Blankney Hunt in Sleaford town centre.

The traditional gathering has seen the hounds and rider turn out in the Market Place, or more recently due to traffic marshalling issues, in Eastgate car park, with hundreds of spectators lining the streets on Boxing Day to see the spectacle.

However, after calling it off last year due to social distancing rules, officials are avoiding the crowds again with concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.