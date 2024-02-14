Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frankie McGoran, age 17, James Tarrant, age 25, and Louise Waters, age 28, are now combining on-the-job training for Fairburn’sEggs - one of the UK’s largest egg producers which supplies

millions of eggs every week to high street supermarkets.

Born from humble beginnings with the purchase of just 150 chickens for £150 in 1951 by founder Leslie James Fairburn, Fairburn’s Eggs is a family business that has transformed into a powerhouse in the UK’s egg production and packing industry. Its headquarters and packing centre are based in Burgh-Le-Marsh, with farms, a milling centre, and agricultural offices sited across the county.

Fairburn's Apprentices - from left to right, Louise Waters, Frankie McGoran (front), James Tarrant (back) and HR Manager Maria Fotellis

As one of the area’s larger employers, Fairburn’s Eggs boasts a workforce of 250, including these three new apprentices, and so is regularly on the lookout for talented new staff.

During their training the apprentices are being provided with remote classroom learning while earning a competitive wage..

Frankie joined the company this week as a Business Administration Apprentice, having studied at Skegness Academy and briefly at Skegness Tech. “I was doing a distance learning

business start-up course and then found this opportunity on the Government website. I liked how the company is family-run and as I used to live across the road, I’ve seen the

business grow and develop. This really appealed to me. My apprenticeship is for two years and I would then like to work in the company’s HR department.”

Sitting her accountancy exams, whilst working in Fairburn’s Eggs finance team, is all in a day’s work for Louise. “Work has been incredibly supportive and care about how I’m getting

on, and give me such confidence. The team wants me to do well, which is wonderful,” she said.

Like his colleague Louise, James is also part way through a Level 7 Accountancy apprenticeship with the company. “On an apprenticeship you get a feel for what the

workplace is like. You don’t get that at university. And you learn so much more on the job, and that’s not something you can get from a textbook.”

HR manager Maria Fotellis said: “As a growing business, investing in our employees is key. We offer apprenticeships for new staff and are also looking at upskilling existing members

of staff to help them realise their potential and further their career progression.

“We have a very hands-on culture here, coupled with a commitment to employee welfare, which creates an environment where individuals can thrive and contribute meaningfully to

the company’s success.

"Being family-owned, family values are strong at Fairburn’s Eggs, and we like to really look after our workforce.”

The company, which is renowned for its mix of traditional values, product innovation and high animal welfare standards – is currently recruiting for production operatives, warehouse drivers, farm workers, and HGV drivers for its transport fleet. Later this year it will open up applications