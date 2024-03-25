Riders with Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry at the Seaview Pub in Skegness before heading off woth the eggs.

About 50 riders gathered at the Seaview Pub to collect the eggs before heading 22 miles to Pilgrim Hospital.

Waving them off was the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry who said he was delighted to see such a good turnout to bring smiles to children in hospital at Easter.

Mark Dannatt, of the Seaview Pub, didn’t make it too far this time due to an electrical fault on his vehicle, but said he was pleased to report the event had been a success.

"We had hundreds of eggs donated and around 50 riders from the local area,” he said.