Crafters knit postbox tribute to Queen

Sutton on Sea's "Crafty Knitters" Kim Hoey and Jessie Smith with a postbox topper to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Chris Frear

The Sutton-on-Sea Crafty Knitters, who meet twice a month at Sutton-on-Sea library, have rejigged their postbox topper they made for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year to create a poignant tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday September 8.

The Crafty Knitters first began creating postbox toppers a year ago and have been creating quirky knits to sit on top of post boxes to fit the seasons and special occasions, including recent summery bollard covers in Sutton-on-Sea with ice creams and cakes atop them.

Spokesman Kim Hoey said: “We had made this one for the Platinum Jubilee and it had some lovely knitted crowns and corgis on it.

"When The Queen died, we washed it and put it all back together but it was a little more understated, and we added a black ribbon to it.

"We love getting together to do our crocheting, we help each other out and have fun doing it.”

All of the models on the topper, including the figure of The Queen and the miniature corgis, have been knitted by Crafty Knitters members and Kim said they’d had some lovely feedback from people:

"Everyone has been saying how much they love it,” she said, “It gives people a lot of pleasure and they’ve been really popular with both locals and tourists.”