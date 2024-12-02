'Crazy busy' - Boston cinema enjoys sell-out screenings as Wicked casts spell on town

Wicked, the big screen adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, has certainly been proving ‘popular’ in Boston (to reference a song from the show).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its opening day, last Friday (November 22), every screening was sold out at the town’s Savoy cinema. The same was true for the Saturday, and, across the opening weekend, almost 1,700 tickets were sold.

“It was crazy busy,” said general manager Abigail Teague.

Abigail attributed the interest to a number of factors, including people’s familiarity with the stage musical, the ‘feel-good’ spirit that often comes with a musical, and the star power of Ariana Grande.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another reason, she said, is the film’s broad target auidence, with all ages turning out for it.

“I think that's why it has done so well, because it's aimed at everyone,” she said.

Some, she added, have been in to see it two or three times.

However, Wicked is not the only film playing to sold-out audiences at Savoy currently. In fact, at one point last Saturday, every screening was full, thanks to demand for Gladiator II, Paddington In Peru, and Red One.

The Boston Dancing Witches, pictured here with Savoy staff, provided entertainment during Wicked's opening weekend in Boston.

“We haven’t seen that happen in a long time, probably since before Covid,” Abigail said. “We were turning people away in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Friday, the newly released Moana 2 was continuing the sell-out trend.

Abigail said it was heartening to see people enjoying cinemas again after Covid-19, with these films building on the success of last year’s Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“It’s nice to see cinemas are doing well,” she said.