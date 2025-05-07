Creepy-crawly caution for Skegness beachgoers

By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th May 2025, 12:39 BST
Visitors are being warned after numerous sightings of hairy brown-tail caterpillars that have been spotted in the Skegness beach area.

Sightings eported to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) include along the path to the beach at Princess Parade Car Park, Lagoon Walk, and the Dunes in Skegness.

ELDC is advising the public to steer clear and not to touch them as their hairs can cause skin irritation.

The caterpillars are covered in dense brown hairs and, when fully grown, have two broken red lines down their back with two red dots near the tail. You'll also see white streaks along the sides.

ELDC is advising the public to steer clear and  not to touch them as their hairs can cause skin irritation

ELDC say they are monitoring the situation and working to minimise the chance of them coming into contact with visitors. Anyone wanting to find out more about the caterpillars should visit https://www.wildlifetrusts.org/.../inver.../moths/brown-tail

