Crematorium near Gainsborough donates £11,600 to Air Ambulance

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The funds were raised through the recycling of metals recovered following cremation, as part of a nationwide initiative managed by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM).

So far since the crematorium opened in January 2020, £84,600 has been donated to charities through the scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ICCM's metal recycling scheme enables crematoria across the country to recycle metals from medical implants, such as titanium joints and plates, as well as other materials that remain after the cremation process.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice