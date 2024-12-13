Crematorium near Gainsborough donates £11,600 to Air Ambulance
The funds were raised through the recycling of metals recovered following cremation, as part of a nationwide initiative managed by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM).
So far since the crematorium opened in January 2020, £84,600 has been donated to charities through the scheme.
The ICCM's metal recycling scheme enables crematoria across the country to recycle metals from medical implants, such as titanium joints and plates, as well as other materials that remain after the cremation process.