Crematorium near Gainsborough receives award for outstanding environmental sustainability practices

Lea Fields Crematorium near Gainsborough has been awarded a bronze award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

The accolade recognises the crematorium’s commitment to adopting and implementing a comprehensive Environmental Policy, as well as ensuring that all staff are informed and actively engaged in its green ethos.

This achievement is a significant milestone in the facility’s ongoing efforts to promote environmentally conscious practices within its operations.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of the Environment, Climate and Sustainability Working Group at West Lindsey District Council, which runs the crematorium, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of the Lea Fields Crematorium team and their commitment to making sustainability a core part of their mission.

“By reducing environmental impacts and promoting greener practices, they are setting an example for other facilities in the region.

“As a council, we are proud to see this initiative align with our broader environmental goals.”

Lea Fields Crematorium on Gainsborough Road, Lea, has implemented a range of measures aimed at reducing its ecological footprint, from energy-efficient processes to waste reduction and sustainable landscaping practices.

These efforts are now officially recognised by the Greener Globe Funeral Standard, a highly regarded benchmark for eco-conscious funeral services.

Deborah Balsdon, manager of Lea Fields Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to receive the Bronze Award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at Lea Fields, and this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We will continue to strive for even greater environmental standards to better serve our community and our planet.”

