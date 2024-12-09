Crematorium near Gainsborough receives award for outstanding environmental sustainability practices

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Lea Fields Crematorium near Gainsborough has been awarded a bronze award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

The accolade recognises the crematorium’s commitment to adopting and implementing a comprehensive Environmental Policy, as well as ensuring that all staff are informed and actively engaged in its green ethos.

Most Popular

This achievement is a significant milestone in the facility’s ongoing efforts to promote environmentally conscious practices within its operations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Stephen Bunney, chair of the Environment, Climate and Sustainability Working Group at West Lindsey District Council, which runs the crematorium, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication of the Lea Fields Crematorium team and their commitment to making sustainability a core part of their mission.

Lea Fields Crematorium near Gainsborough has been awarded a bronze award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standardplaceholder image
Lea Fields Crematorium near Gainsborough has been awarded a bronze award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard

“By reducing environmental impacts and promoting greener practices, they are setting an example for other facilities in the region.

“As a council, we are proud to see this initiative align with our broader environmental goals.”

Lea Fields Crematorium on Gainsborough Road, Lea, has implemented a range of measures aimed at reducing its ecological footprint, from energy-efficient processes to waste reduction and sustainable landscaping practices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These efforts are now officially recognised by the Greener Globe Funeral Standard, a highly regarded benchmark for eco-conscious funeral services.

Deborah Balsdon, manager of Lea Fields Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to receive the Bronze Award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at Lea Fields, and this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We will continue to strive for even greater environmental standards to better serve our community and our planet.”

As part

Related topics:Lea Fields CrematoriumStephen BunneyWest Lindsey District CouncilSustainability
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice