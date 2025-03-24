Crematorium near Gainsborough wins gold for being green

Lea Fields Crematorium is incredibly proud to have been awarded the Gold Certification for Environmental Excellence by the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the crematorium’s commitment to implementing green practices to ensure a sustainable cremation service.

The crematorium had previously been awarded bronze in December last year, but a recent environment and sustainability audit scored them the ‘highest score for a crematorium so far’ as they were awarded gold-level status for sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Stephen Bunney, Chair of the Environment, Climate and Sustainability Group at West Lindsey District Council, which runs the crematorium, praised the achievement.

Lea Fields Crematorium has been awarded the Gold Certification for Environmental Excellence by the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

He said: “I am extremely pleased that Lea Fields Crematorium has achieved the gold award from the Greener Gold Funeral Standard.

“Adopting environmental policies that treats the planet as respectfully and compassionately as it does to the deceased and their families, is so important for meeting the needs of the bereaved while at the same time, reducing our environmental impact.

“We are committed to building on our eco-friendly offerings, and I look forward to the staff at Lea Field Crematorium achieving platinum status very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greener Globe’s external audit is a suitability assessment that highlights areas of excellence and identifies opportunities to go even further for the planet.

Lea Fields Crematorium has adopted several practices to reduce its environmental footprint across its operations, waste disposal and supply chain.

For example, flowers left after services are composted on site and used around the grounds and the facility uses energy efficient processes throughout the cremation process.

Deborah Balsdon, manager of Lea Fields Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to receive the Gold Award from the Greener Globe Funeral Standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that caring for the planet is just as important as caring for families and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.”

Lea Fields Crematorium is also a member of the Charter for the Bereaved with Gold Standard recognition.