Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
40 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
48 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Crematorium to welcome guests to open day

Lea Fields Crematorium will be opening its doors for guests to take an informal look around the facilities on Saturday May 13.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 4th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Lea Fields CrematoriumLea Fields Crematorium
Lea Fields Crematorium

A calligrapher from Hilton Studios will be demonstrating his skills creating beautiful artwork inscribed in the onsite book of remembrance.

They will also be demonstrating how they recycle their shredded paper into beautiful seeded paper, which are available to anyone wishing to leave a message for their loved ones and are later sown in the wild flower areas.

The open day will take place from 10am until 4pm, with staff on site to answer any questions guests may have.

Most Popular

It is free for everyone to attend, with light refreshments being served throughout the day and a chance to enjoy the gardens that are situated on the hillside benefitting from striking views.

Lea Fields Crematorium, which is the only such facility in West Lindsey, is located on Gainsborough Road, Lea and includes landscaped grounds, remembrance gardens, a reflection pool, a

well-lit car park with CCTV, and ample space for further development if necessary.

This unique facility offers a modern and tranquil setting enabling people to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, making a real difference to the bereaved at a difficult time in their lives.

To find out more about Lea Fields Crematorium visit their website

Related topics:Lea Fields CrematoriumCCTVWest Lindsey