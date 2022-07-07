Cricket club set for all-star celebration to mark 200 year anniversary

Louth CC's first team.

The cricket club, thought to be the oldest cricket club in Lincolnshire and one of the oldest sports clubs in Louth, is planning a week of celebrations to mark their 200th birthday, culminating in not only a Louth ‘Old Boys’ event but an all-star match against England’s top cricketers.

On Friday July 29, Louth’s XI will play against an England XI, made up of Ashes and championship-winning former England players, including Test and ODI (One Day International) bowler Ryan Sidebottom, spin bowler Monty Panasar, top batsman Mark Ramprakash MBE and fast bowler Devon Malcolm, with Lincolnshire’s county cricketers making up the 11.

During the week, commencing Monday July 25, there will be a number of tournaments and special cricketing events to mark their landmark year, starting with an U13 County Girls fixture on the Monday, followed by an Under-13s T20 tournament and a Louth Taverners vs Louth Taverners Old Boys XI game on Tuesday.

An U11s Dynamos Festival and Women’s Softball will take place on the Wednesday, with an U15s Lincolnshire T20 on the Thursday.

The action will conclude over the weekend with a league fixture for the First XI versus Woodhall Spa on Saturday 30 July, before wrapping up on Sunday 31 July with a game between an Old Ludesnian XI and a team from Louth's current crop of players.

Club chairman, Adam Grist, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Louth Cricket Club’s 200th anniversary.

"It’s such a special day for cricket, not just in the town, but in the county as a whole.

"We’ve been incredibly fortunate to host some amazing games at our ground over the years - including the England Women’s side in an One Day victory against Pakistan – and we can’t wait to welcome an England All Stars team which features some real modern-day greats of the game.

"It promises to be a fantastic day of cricket and much more.”