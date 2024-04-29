Figures released on Thursday (April 25) by the Offical for National Statistics showed falls in 16 of the 20 measurable crime types, including an 11 percent drop in burglary, five percent reduction in violence against the person, a six percent drop in stalking and harassment, criminal damage and arson fell by 13 per cent, and vehicle offences and bicycle theft fell by 16 and 23 per cent respectively.

The fall in recorded crime for Lincolnshire was ahead of the national drop of one per cent.

But the statistics also showed an 18 percent rise in shoplifting, drug offences increased by 13 per cent, and there was also a 15 percent rise in possession of weapons offences, as well as a 37 percent increase in shoplifting offences – and most shockingly, an increase of 12 homicides compared to six the previous year.

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Paul Gibson, said: “These are really positive results that reflect the hard work and diligence of all of our teams.

“It’s encouraging to see the impact that we’re making on the particularly distressing crime of burglary, which can have a profound effect on victims.

“Through our Beating Burglary Together initiative, and our commitment to all burglaries of homes, we are making a real difference. This is one of our top priorities because we know it’s a significant concern for our communities, so we’ll continue to focus on targeting offenders.

“We know that offences such as criminal damage can also have a real impact on people, so it’s pleasing to see that recorded crime in that area has also fallen.”

CC Gibson continued: “It’s encouraging that we’ve seen drops in the vast majority of crime types, but the work to target offenders and bring them to justice continues.

“Our commitment is to making sure that we put victims at the heart of everything we do, and we will not be complacent in doing so.

“I’d like to say thank you to the officers and staff at Lincolnshire Police whose tireless work helps to make our county a safe place to live, work and visit. Equally, the people who give up their time to volunteer with us are vital in helping us with our ongoing ambition to drive down crime rates.