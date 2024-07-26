Crimestoppers launch new campaign in Gainsborough to encourage people to speak up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crimestoppers, working with West Lindsey District Council, has launched a new campaign in Gainsborough, appealing for communities to unite in taking a stand against crime by speaking up anonymously.

Information given to Crimestoppers about crime across Lincolnshire has increased by 12 per cent over the last year. This shows more people are putting trust in our charity.

The charity, which is independent of the police, is working with West Lindsey District Council to make local people aware of its promise of 100 per cent anonymity when taking and passing on crime information.

Over the coming weeks, the focus will be on specific areas of the town. Additional lamp post signs are being placed in prominent areas and there will also be an extensive social media campaign targeting various age groups.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers East Midlands Regional manager, said: “I feel it’s important that the people of Gainsborough know they have a voice to be able to speak up completely anonymously about their concerns on crime in their community.

“We do not judge or take any personal details from those that contact us. All we want is the information you have. You will remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always.”

Coun Jeanette McGhee, a ward member on the South West ward of Gainsborough, said: “As councillors, we often hear people say that crime is taking place, but they have not reported it because they are worried they will be identified and targeted.

“To make a real difference to the places where we live and work, we need to take action now and that is why I am pleased to see the launch of the Gainsborough Crimestoppers campaign.

“It is important that we make reporting crime as simple and easy for everyone to do and making that completely anonymous is crucial if we want to get a real understanding of the issues in the area.

“Our campaign will also target young people aged 13 to 17, encouraging them to report crime in the town over the coming months.”