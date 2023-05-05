It’s a craze that has been sweeping the nation since the pandemic – but in East Keal a crocheting resident has taken it to the next level.

Graham Pearson of East Keal Parish Council inspects Heather Naden's creation

In case any articles are being done on the coronation. Attached photos show the incredible work of Heather Naden. She is vice chair of The Keals Events Community Group and teaches crafts to people that attend our free community Cuppas.

Heather is vice chair of the Keals Events Community Group and very talented with crafts.

She has done many great works over the years and he teaches people basic crafting skills at the community Cuppas event, which has evolved from the Warm Spaces the village offered.

Crocheter Heather Naden (left) with chair of East Keal Parish Council Hannah McKinlay.

East Keal will be holding its coronation celebration on Monday, May 8.

