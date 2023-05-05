In case any articles are being done on the coronation. Attached photos show the incredible work of Heather Naden. She is vice chair of The Keals Events Community Group and teaches crafts to people that attend our free community Cuppas.
Heather is vice chair of the Keals Events Community Group and very talented with crafts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She has done many great works over the years and he teaches people basic crafting skills at the community Cuppas event, which has evolved from the Warm Spaces the village offered.
East Keal will be holding its coronation celebration on Monday, May 8.
Advertisement
Advertisement
* Are you holding an event for the coronation. Email pictures to [email protected] Don’t miss our special souvenir edition of the Skegness Standard, out Wednesday.