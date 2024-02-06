A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Toby Morgan while he is receiving treatment.

Seahorne Primary School pupil and Imps footballer Toby Morgan was admitted to Nottingham Hospital last month and placed in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with the serious condition which called Encephalitis.

Since being admitted into hospital, Toby has undergone two surgeries on his brain, had his skull removed and is having to learn how to walk again, talk, eat and do everything most people take for granted.

His last surgery was last week and he will require further surgery and lots of rehabilitation and further treatment to get the encephalitis under control.

The crowdfunding appeal was launched on behalf of Toby’s mum, Hayley Morgan, by her community nursing colleagues Lisa Cooper and Jo, Nicky and Lynsey.

“Things are beginning to take their tole financially on the family,” explained Lisa. “Toby’s daddy is self-employed and is having to split himself between the hospital and taking care of Toby’s two beautiful sisters, who are being super brave back at home.

“Every penny raised will go toward easing the financial burden and helping this lovely family through this tough time as we know they are struggling.

“Toby is the bravest little boy that I know and we all love him lots.”