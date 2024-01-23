An appeal has been launched to help family with the funeral costs of little Bronson Battersby and his father, Kenneth.

Kelly Lister has set up the GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs.

The bodies of Bronson and Kenneth, 60, who lived in a basement flat in Skegness, were discovered by their landlady on January 9 after Social Services raised concerns. It is believed Kenneth had suffered a heart attack, leaving Bronson alone and unable to get help or food.

In launching the appeal, Kelly said she was doing it for her friend (Melanie) who was ‘dedicated’ to both her father and little brother.

Kelly said she wanted to help Melanie afford ‘a service and a day to remember our loved ones’.

“This might just be one of the saddest stories we have ever heard,” the appeal continues. “Bronson Battersby was just two years old when emergency services found his body, curled up to his father's legs in their bed.

"His dad is thought to have died of a heart attack, and with nobody else to help him.

"Little Bronson could only seek comfort in his father's lifeless body. He could not call for help. He could not find a way out. He could not reach food or water. Nobody came to his rescue. He died of starvation and dehydration.

" It doesn't bear thinking about how long he might have suffered alone. His death is an absolute tragedy. Rest in peace Bronson.

“As a family grieving such a devastating double loss, any extra help towards the costs would be very much appreciated.”