Crowds enjoy a flavour-filled weekend at Lunch Fest in Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard

The festival, sponsored by Wright Vigar and S W Cowley & Co, brought together food, drink, live music and family fun in a vibrant two-day event.

The centre’s main walkway was transformed into a foodie paradise, with more than 20 vendors serving up street food from around the world, sweet treats, gourmet products, and even a few tasty snacks for our four-legged friends.

Families and foodies alike enjoyed a packed programme of live music, walkabout performers, free face painting, crafts, and fun competitions — creating a vibrant and foodie themed festival atmosphere in the heart of Gainsborough.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with how well Lunch Fest 2025 went.

“Over the two days we welcomed thousands of visitors, the traders had a brilliant weekend of trading, and the atmosphere was incredible from start to finish. It’s been fantastic to see the community come together to celebrate food, fun, and summer.”

David Goodall, director at Wright Vigar, the Festival sponsor added: “It’s been a privilege to support Lunch Fest this year. The turnout was fantastic, the food was amazing, and it was brilliant to see families, friends, and visitors enjoying themselves. Events like this really showcase the best of Gainsborough.”

Jason Sault, managing director at S W Cowley & Co, who sponsored the live entertainment, said: “We were proud to play a part in such a lively, well-supported event. The performances across the weekend brought a real buzz to the Yard, and it was great to see local talent given a platform alongside such fantastic traders.”

Following another hugely successful year, Lunch Fest has cemented itself as one of Gainsborough’s must-visit summer events. Plans are already being explored for Lunch Fest 2026.

But the fun doesn’t stop there — Marshall’s Yard’s next big event is just around the corner.

On Saturday, September 13, the centre will host a 1940’s Picnic Day around the fountain area from 11am to 2pm.

Visitors can enjoy a live brass band performance from Room 21, 1940’s dancers, vintage vehicles, garden games, themed bunting, and free face painting.

1 . Lunch Fest Food & Drink Festival Enjoying some of the food on offer Photo: Dransfield Properties

2 . Lunch Fest Food & Drink Festival Thousands of visitors flocked to the Marshall’s Yard Photo: Dransfield Properties

3 . Lunch Fest Food & Drink Festival There was live entertainment Photo: Dransfield Properties