Crowds gather to celebrate the official opening of Saxilby's historic footbridge

Saxilby Footbridge, which crosses the Fossdyke, has had an official opening to the public

The steel footbridge, which was gifted to the village by British Rail in 1986 has been restored by West Lindsey District Council to ensure a long life and minimise the length of time between maintenance for up to 25 years.

The bridge has been changed from green to heritage black; a request of Saxilby Parish Council to coincide with the wider plans they have for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment works included shot blasting, rust treatment, steel repairs, bolt replacement and re-painting with a railway grade paint system.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council said: “Seeing everyone come together was a pleasure and a privilege to witness.

“This has been a significant project for the local community and now all the refurbishment works have been completed, the waterfront looks marvellous.

“We know many people have used the bridge already, but the regeneration of Saxilby Bridge means that people can continue using it for many more years to come. I’m excited to see the area develop and what the Parish Council has planned for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Elizabeth Hillman, chair of Saxilby with Ingleby Parish Council, said: “It’s great to have the footbridge back and looking in such good condition following its refurbishment.

“The parish council lobbied for this refurbishment for six years as part of the regeneration of Saxilby Waterfront.

“It’s wonderful to see that work coming to fruition. Thank you to West Lindsey District Council for all their work on this project, their project team have been a pleasure to work with.”

Heather Degand, a landscape architect from Welch Designs who helped create the masterplan for the area from community consultation, said: “Welch Design were absolutely thrilled to produce the masterplan for the regeneration project.