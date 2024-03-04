Crowds line the street for funeral procession of popular Boston man Adi Whiting

The popular Boston man, who lost his life following an alleged assault outside the pub where he worked, was giving a fitting send-off on Friday with a colourful funeral procession through the town.

Family, friends, local residents and workers lined the streets to clap for Adi as his coffin made its way from the Carpenters Arms pub in Witham Street, through to the town to Boston Crematorium.

Describing 35 year-old Adi as a “colourful character”, his brother Sid had requested for family and friends to dress brightly on the day and cheer him on, to give him a “loud and vibrant” send-off.

And as if on cue, the rain ceased and a huge rainbow filled the sky above the procession.

Even Adi’s coffin was vibrant – emblazoned with images of Spitfire aircraft which reflect the name he used in honour of his grandfather who flew the aircraft in the Second World War. Sitting alongside his coffin was a teddy bear wearing his trademark flat cap, and a framed photo of his baby son Sylvester.

Speaking about the funeral, Adi’s mum Debbie said: “It was a wonderful turn out - very emotional day, and what a great send-off by all who braved the rain. Adi would have loved it – hence the rainbow showing his approval. The Carps family were amazing - I would never have coped without them, and what a brilliant party afterwards. I hope we did you proud, my wonderful boy - we will all love you forever. Party hard up there son, until I see you again.”

Jan Riley, co-owner of The Carps and a close friend, commented: “The day was an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant – whether we were laughing or crying. It was probably the best service I've ever been to. You could really feel the love in the room. The cheers, whoops, and clapping at the end of the tribute will stay with me for a long time. He was always true to himself - his own man. A real one-off and just a thoroughly decent human.”

A celebration of Adi’s life was held at the pub following his funeral.

Jan added: “Thanks to Adi’s wonderful family for raising such an amazing human. They are all incredible people. And to Sarah and Sylvester for being so brave and resilient. We love you.”

One friend commented via Facebook: “He was very highly thought of. So many people have been affected by his loss. What a great day to celebrate his life. Adi, thank you for being you.”

A GoFundMe account set up to support Adi’s partner and baby has so far raised more than £22,000.

• Adi was seriously injured in an incident in Witham Street, on January 14 – later passing away in hospital with family at his bedside. His cause of death is said to have been a head injury.

Maksim Iliev, 35, of Union Street, Boston, has been charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent. He is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, March 8.

1 . Family man Adi Whiting pictured with his partner Sarah and son Sylvester at the Carps. Photo: Supplied

2 . Friends Holly Parkinson Photo: Holly Parkinson

3 . Rainbow A rainbow came out as the procession made its way to Boston Crematorium Photo: Holly Parkinson