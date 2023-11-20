More than 8,500 people flocked to Marshall’s Yard to enjoy the centre’s launch of Christmas which took place across two days on November 17, and 18.

Marshall's Yard has switched on its Christmas lights in Gainsborough

The line up across the two day event featured performances by the Spark LED drummers as well as live music from local talent including JAXX Band and Sarah Stones, Western Hope, The Rock Choir, John Grant, Freddie Halkon and Lee Douglas and local choirs from Corringham Primary School and Connexions, who helped get the crowd into the Christmas spirit.

A festive reindeer stilt walker, Star War’s walk about characters and free face painting was also on offer and children were treated to the chance to visit Gainsborough’s own Santa’s Grotto.

The grotto will be open from 11am to 3pm with a chance for children to meet Santa most weekends in the lead up to Christmas.

There was late night shopping, fairground rides and more than 20 food, drink and gift stalls on offer for event goers throughout the weekend.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone, especially our main sponsors and centre businesses, for making this year’s launch of Christmas such a great event. We’ve had some lovely feedback and it really has launched the festive season here in at the Yard.