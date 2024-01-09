Cueing up to save Rasen club

​A Rasen sports club under threat of closure has been given one last chance to show it is viable thanks to volunteers coming forward to help.

Market Rasen's 'Retro' Snooker Club room. Image: Eve Bennett

Market Rasen Snooker Club has been at Rase Park, home of the town’s Cricket and Football Club, since 1984, when it was opened by snooker legend Ray Reardon.

At that time, having moved from the Liberal Club in Chapel Street, it had around 140 members, plus a waiting list, but over the years numbers have dwindled and recently, the snooker room has been hardly used.

This led to the management committee at Rase Park questioning its value.

"For some time, we have been trying to promote the snooker club, but we thought it was all maybe just a thing of the past,” said committee member Eve Bennett.

"On a business level, if it isn’t used for snooker, it would make more sense to have the room as a hire venue.

"But we want the town to use this facility, which is why we tried one last time to say ‘use it or lose it’ and it seems this time people have taken notice.”

Social media posts highlighting the club’s situation have seen a number of reactions. Some reflected on the past, some expressed surprise that the snooker club existed and, more importantly, some gave a positive approach to the future.

Eve said: “As a committee we want to be inclusive of all sports; there is nowhere else round here like this and so we are pleased offers have come forward to run an inhouse league and get people playing again.”

Plans for the in-house league are still underway, but it has already been decided there will be a maximum of 20 entrants and the entry fee will be £5 per person.

The snooker club itself is open to over 16s only, but there are plans to host some junior coaching with England team pool player Sam Bennett next month.

Eve said: “We want to see all ages use the room, but it needs to be in a controlled manner as the tables are very expensive to repair if the greens are damaged. When I spoke to Sam, he was only too willing to volunteer his time.

"He is a big ambassador for getting juniors playing; he has been playing since he was nine years old and always says if he hadn’t had those early opportunities, he wouldn’t be where he is today.”

Eve describes the snooker room as ‘retro’, as it there are no bright lights to distract from play and it is also kitted out with seats fitted from the defunct Spilsby cinema.

The snooker room is open when the main club is open – times are posted regularly on the Market Rasen Cricket & Association Football Club Facebook page.

You do not have to be a member of the Cricket and Football Club to use the snooker room, as there is a pay-to-play set up. However, for anyone who wanted to, social membership of the club is available for £15 a year, which has the benefit of club prices at the bar.