Susan Fox, the owner of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, held an online raffle to help raise vital funds for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict after becoming inspired to do her bit.

Susan is no stranger to helping others as she was inspired by doctor friends living in India to raise money during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said: “I was watching the news, as we all were, and I thought “what can I do?”

“It’s been so hard wanting to help but not knowing how.”

“After I did something similar during lockdown, I thought to do something similar again would be a lot to ask, especially as people are already struggling with the cost of living.”

Susan made 13 items to raffle off on her Facebook page, including a box of cupcakes, cookie platters, treat boxes and brownies and blondies, with tickets costing £1 each. She said she was amazed at people’s generosity. She said: “Some people were buying one ticket and others bought 30. It was brilliant.”

Susan then held a Facebook Live broadcast to draw the winning numbers, and in total she raised £1,350 to be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee - the national umbrella group of UK charities which provide support to those in Ukraine.