Cuppas and cakes at care home in Skegness raise £108 for Macmillan charity
A care home in Skegness has raised £108 for Macmillan at their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.
Friends and guests, including the Mayor Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman, joined residents of Aspen Lodge in Yarborough Road on Saturday.
As well as a cake stall, there was also a raffle.
Denise Cade, Magic Moments Co-ordinator, said residents had a lovely time. “They were very excited to see the Jolly Fisherman.
She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who supported us and helped make it such a success.”