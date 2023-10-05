Cuppas and cakes at care home in Skegness raise £108 for Macmillan charity

A care home in Skegness has raised £108 for Macmillan at their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry with the Jolly Fisherman and residents, staff and guests of Aspen Lodge care home.

Friends and guests, including the Mayor Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman, joined residents of Aspen Lodge in Yarborough Road on Saturday.

As well as a cake stall, there was also a raffle.

Denise Cade, Magic Moments Co-ordinator, said residents had a lovely time. “They were very excited to see the Jolly Fisherman.

