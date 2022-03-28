Curtain rises on variety show in aid of Skegness charities

A charity variety show is taking place at the Hatters Hotel in Skegness.

The show - which features comedy sketches, singing and dance - takes place at the Hatters Hotel, formerly known as the Crown.

Some people may recognise the artists - members of local theatre groups and friends - from a Christmas show held at the hotel before the pandemic.

"It was so successful we were asked to go back and make it annual event," said Lana Ricketts, who will be appearing in the show in a "surprise" performance.

"The pandemic came so it didn't happen but we've got together again for this show."

Proceeds are in aid of Skegness Hospital and Skegness RNLI.

Performances take place at Hatters in Drummond Road on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7.30pm.