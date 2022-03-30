Curtain set to rise on 24-hour show at Skegness theatre in aid of Ukraine refugees

Neverland Theatre is hosting Twenty-Four Live, which will be live-streamed following a successful appeal for artists.
People are also invited to pop along to the theatre in Prince George Street from 10am tomorrow (Thursday) and make a donation.
Gary Starr, who owns the theatre, said: “We have lots of talented performers who are giving up their time to travel and perform for this wonderful cause.
“We would still welcome any donations of raffle prizes or catering for our hungry performers from local businesses who want to get involved.”
Watch the show live on Facebook at StagetoStream.tv from Thursday at 10am.
To make a donation to the appeal , visit justgiving.com/fundraising/twentyfourliveFor more information, visit the Neverland Theatre's Facebook page.