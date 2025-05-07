Curtain to rise again on musical theatre company in Skegness

Skegness Musical Theatre Company are back with a production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark and thrilling musical Sweeney Todd

The curtain is to rise again on a musical theatre company whose roots stretch back for over 100 years.

Later this month the spotlight will fall on Skegness Musical Theatre Company’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark and thrilling musical Sweeney Todd – the classic tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The company is run by a dedicated committee of volunteers, who all have a love of theatre and performing.

Over the years they have performed on various stages around town, with their last musical six years ago being ‘Into the Woods’ at the Embassy Theatre.

Since then, the company has embarked on several ‘mini tours’, taking plays such as ‘The Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Stepping Out’ and ‘The Flint Street Nativity’, to village halls in the area.

"We celebrated our centenary with a concert, revisiting songs from some of our favourite shows,” recalled Rebecca Hill on behalf of the company.

“More recently, we had the pleasure of singing during the poppy displays at the Royal British Legion.

"Our talented production team and cast are already hard at work in rehearsals for Sweeney Todd, and we can’t wait to share this gripping story with our audience.

"Sweeney Todd promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with suspense, drama, black comedy, and some unforgettable musical

performances.”

Producer and director for this performance is Andrea Hall, with Peter Coughtrey-Wellsted returning as musical director.

“We have welcomed new and returning members to the company for this production, and it is wonderful to have new faces join our group, alongside our longstanding members,” added Rebecca,We have

The show is being performed from Thursday, May 29, to Saturday, May 31, in the auditorium at Skegness Academy. Tickets are available at TicketSource or from the box office: 0333 666 3366.

“It has been amazing to rehearsing a musical again. The cast and creative team are truly fantastic. Our audiences are in for a really great show.” Beckie – The Beggar woman.

“Sweeney has so many great lines but a couple of times he promises, ‘the closest shave you will ever know’ and I love saying that. The show has everything, great music, drama and real emotion and I know this cast can really bring all that to life.” Rob Callaby – Sweeney Todd