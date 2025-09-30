Curtain up on the best of theatre around Lincolnshire

By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Oct 2025, 00:00 BST
An Evening with Katie and Kerry is coming to theatres aroung the county.placeholder image
This October the spotlight is on a diverse range of theatre shows around the county – including tribute concerts, drama, children's performances and comedy.

Here are some of the highlights:

Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln

An Evening with Katie and Kerry

Date: Thursday, October 2.

About: Join celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona as they share stories from their lives, including their time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The History of Rock

Date: Friday, October 3.

About: A high-energy concert celebrating the greatest rock music of all time, with a focus on Led Zeppelin.

Trevor Horn: Adventures in Modern Recording

Date: Monday, October 6.

About: An intimate spoken word event with the influential record producer and musician Trevor Horn.

Anything for Love: The Meat Loaf Story

Date: Wednesday, October 8.

About: A musical tribute to Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman, featuring a live band and a full stage set.

Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection

Date: Friday, October 10.

About: A live concert celebrating the music of Billy Joel, with a setlist covering his six-decade career.

A Squash and a Squeeze

Date: Saturday, October 11.

About: A family musical theatre show based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Rude Science Live! Lincoln

Date: Sunday, October 19.

About: A hilarious and messy science show for ages 5–105, led by BBC presenter Stefan Gates.

The Remarkable Ben Hart

Date: Wednesday, October 22.

About: A magical experience with the English magician and storyteller Ben Hart.

Comedy Night at the Royal

Date: Thursday, October 23.

About: A stand-up comedy show featuring three popular comedians.

The Blue Room (The Lawn)

The Curious Cabaret

Date: Thursday, October 2.

About: An evening of live magic, mind-reading, and comedy performed by a rotating cast of magicians.

A Streetcar Named Desire

Date: Runs daily from Friday, October 24.

About: The Asylum Players' autumn production of Tennessee Williams' classic American play.

The Drill

The Style Councillors

Date: Friday, October 3.

About: A live music performance by The Style Councillors.

Grimsby

Caxton Theatre

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Date: Runs daily from Monday, October 20.

About: A stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's moving and funny mystery novel.

Grimsby Auditorium

Swan Lake

Date: Saturday, October 18.

About: A performance of the classical ballet Swan Lake by the Imperial Classical Ballet, featuring a full live orchestra.

Skegness

Embassy Theatre

An Evening with Katie and Kerry

Date: Friday, October 3,.

About: The tell-all tour event with celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

Ben Portsmouth: This is Elvis

Date: Friday, October 10.

About: An Elvis Presley tribute show by the award-winning tribute artist Ben Portsmouth.

Sweet & Sour: The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo

Date: Sunday, October 26.

About: A tribute concert to the pop anthems of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds

Date: Friday, October 31.

About: A musical performance mixing rock and blues with jazz influences.

Wickenby

Broadbent Theatre

Still Life & Come into the Garden, Maud

Date: Thursday, October 9.

About: Two short plays by Noël Coward, with one serving as the inspiration for the movie Brief Encounter.

