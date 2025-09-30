Curtain up on the best of theatre around Lincolnshire
Here are some of the highlights:
Lincoln
New Theatre Royal Lincoln
An Evening with Katie and Kerry
Date: Thursday, October 2.
About: Join celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona as they share stories from their lives, including their time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
The History of Rock
Date: Friday, October 3.
About: A high-energy concert celebrating the greatest rock music of all time, with a focus on Led Zeppelin.
Trevor Horn: Adventures in Modern Recording
Date: Monday, October 6.
About: An intimate spoken word event with the influential record producer and musician Trevor Horn.
Anything for Love: The Meat Loaf Story
Date: Wednesday, October 8.
About: A musical tribute to Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman, featuring a live band and a full stage set.
Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection
Date: Friday, October 10.
About: A live concert celebrating the music of Billy Joel, with a setlist covering his six-decade career.
A Squash and a Squeeze
Date: Saturday, October 11.
About: A family musical theatre show based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.
Rude Science Live! Lincoln
Date: Sunday, October 19.
About: A hilarious and messy science show for ages 5–105, led by BBC presenter Stefan Gates.
The Remarkable Ben Hart
Date: Wednesday, October 22.
About: A magical experience with the English magician and storyteller Ben Hart.
Comedy Night at the Royal
Date: Thursday, October 23.
About: A stand-up comedy show featuring three popular comedians.
The Blue Room (The Lawn)
The Curious Cabaret
Date: Thursday, October 2.
About: An evening of live magic, mind-reading, and comedy performed by a rotating cast of magicians.
A Streetcar Named Desire
Date: Runs daily from Friday, October 24.
About: The Asylum Players' autumn production of Tennessee Williams' classic American play.
The Drill
The Style Councillors
Date: Friday, October 3.
About: A live music performance by The Style Councillors.
Grimsby
Caxton Theatre
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Date: Runs daily from Monday, October 20.
About: A stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's moving and funny mystery novel.
Grimsby Auditorium
Swan Lake
Date: Saturday, October 18.
About: A performance of the classical ballet Swan Lake by the Imperial Classical Ballet, featuring a full live orchestra.
Skegness
Embassy Theatre
An Evening with Katie and Kerry
Date: Friday, October 3,.
About: The tell-all tour event with celebrities Katie Price and Kerry Katona.
Ben Portsmouth: This is Elvis
Date: Friday, October 10.
About: An Elvis Presley tribute show by the award-winning tribute artist Ben Portsmouth.
Sweet & Sour: The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo
Date: Sunday, October 26.
About: A tribute concert to the pop anthems of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.
Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds
Date: Friday, October 31.
About: A musical performance mixing rock and blues with jazz influences.
Wickenby
Broadbent Theatre
Still Life & Come into the Garden, Maud
Date: Thursday, October 9.
About: Two short plays by Noël Coward, with one serving as the inspiration for the movie Brief Encounter.