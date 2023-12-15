Customers show appreciation for Gainsborough delivery drivers with knitted hats
This heart-warming gesture from customers of the ready meal provider comes as a token of appreciation for the unsung heroes of the season, the delivery drivers, who ensure food reaches customers come rain or shine during the Christmas period.
One customer, Vora Peck, expressed her enjoyment in creating these special hats to show gratitude towards her local drivers.
She said: “Knitting is a favourite pastime of mine, and it was a pleasure to express my heartfelt thanks to the hardworking delivery drivers who always wear a smile at my door with a personal knitted gift.
“I hope this small gesture brings some warmth and joy this festive season.”
Customers have been personally giving these handmade gifts to their drivers at their doorsteps, spreading some unexpected joy whilst out on their daily rounds.
Rachael Pugsley, retail sales and operations manager at Wiltshire Farm Foods in Gainsborough, said: “It’s incredibly touching to see our customers hand crafting these gifts for our team.
“Our drivers are loving their hats and are very grateful for the special recognition. They really value the relationship they build with our customers that they deliver to - week in, week out.
“These hats will certainly make our drivers’ rounds a lot merrier over these colder months.”