Cute as a ‘button’ with new clothing enterprise

Button Moon's clothing business, operating out of Flange and Prong in Horncastle. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Button Moon Clothing Company is the brainchild of 18-year-old Button Mayes, the daughter of Shelley Mayes, owner of Flange & Prong on West Street.

Button launched her own clothing business, offering a wide range of alternative clothing including dresses, skirts, and jackets, primarily as a way to raise money to fund her university education studying for her degree in Forensic Science at the University of Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve always wanted to start my own business and my mum helped me a lot because she knows the suppliers, and the launch went really well.”

​After an official grand opening on Saturday March 16, Button said she’s had lots of support from well-wishers coming into the witchcraft shop to purchase her clothes, and more still on Facebook.

"Sales are going smoothly so far and I’m hoping to have my own shop in the future,” she added.

Button’s mum Shelley said that as Button has always had a love of alternative clothing and been a Cosplayer for many years where they have designed costumes together, this progression into running this enterprise is a “natural leap” to selling her own style of clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad