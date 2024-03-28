Cute as a ‘button’ with new clothing enterprise
Button Moon Clothing Company is the brainchild of 18-year-old Button Mayes, the daughter of Shelley Mayes, owner of Flange & Prong on West Street.
Button launched her own clothing business, offering a wide range of alternative clothing including dresses, skirts, and jackets, primarily as a way to raise money to fund her university education studying for her degree in Forensic Science at the University of Lincoln.
"I’ve always wanted to start my own business and my mum helped me a lot because she knows the suppliers, and the launch went really well.”
After an official grand opening on Saturday March 16, Button said she’s had lots of support from well-wishers coming into the witchcraft shop to purchase her clothes, and more still on Facebook.
"Sales are going smoothly so far and I’m hoping to have my own shop in the future,” she added.
Button’s mum Shelley said that as Button has always had a love of alternative clothing and been a Cosplayer for many years where they have designed costumes together, this progression into running this enterprise is a “natural leap” to selling her own style of clothing.
“She is working her way towards running her own shop, and combining that with her career of working in forensic psychology,” Shelley added, “I’m incredibly proud of her, she has a very kind heart and beautiful soul.”