Christmas shoppers enjoyed the chance to pet goats, donkeys, mini ponies and more at a Santa’s Farm which was set up at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

Adorable farm animals dressed in Christmas jumpers were at Marshall's Yard

The gang of cute animals, who were from Ian’s Mobile Farm, based in Yorkshire, were gathered in a winter wonderland themed pen donning their festive jumpers to spread Christmas cheer.

Families were able to take pictures, pet and feed the animals whilst carrying out their Christmas shopping at the Yard.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The animals looked absolutely adorable in their festive jumpers and brought a lot of joy to the centre especially to our younger visitors.