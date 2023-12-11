Register
Cute farm animals dressed in Christmas jumpers

Christmas shoppers enjoyed the chance to pet goats, donkeys, mini ponies and more at a Santa’s Farm which was set up at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT
Adorable farm animals dressed in Christmas jumpers were at Marshall's Yard

The gang of cute animals, who were from Ian’s Mobile Farm, based in Yorkshire, were gathered in a winter wonderland themed pen donning their festive jumpers to spread Christmas cheer.

Families were able to take pictures, pet and feed the animals whilst carrying out their Christmas shopping at the Yard.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The animals looked absolutely adorable in their festive jumpers and brought a lot of joy to the centre especially to our younger visitors.

Shoppers also had the opportunity to meet Santa and his Elf in the Grotto and enjoy free face painting and performances by traditional brass bands finished off the weekend of festivities.

